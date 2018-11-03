African Governments Must Put In Place Measures To Tackle Violence Against Children

Salaam identified violence against children as activities which range from trafficking, child labour, sexual exploitation, incessant rape, child drug trades, child terrorism, and all forms of ill-productive acts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2018


The African Youth for Development Commission (AYDEC) Nigeria has called on the African Union (AU) and its member states to step up strategic measures towards curbing the increasing rate of violence against children.

IDPs: A nursery class of displaced children Femi Ipaye, Abuja

AYDEC Country Representative, Lateef Oladimeji Salaam, made the call while delivering a speech to commemorate the 2018 Africa Youth Day.

Salaam identified violence against children as activities which range from trafficking, child labour, sexual exploitation, incessant rape, child drug trades, child terrorism, and all forms of ill-productive acts.

He stressed that violence against children had cost the world so much, and urged government to create a conducive environment for children.

Salaam said: "We wish to reiterate that child labour is perilous and a societal menace too much to be condoned. We frown at this retardive act which has cost the world lots of misfortunes. Our children should be given the enabling and conducive environment to be educated. It's a core prerequisite to labour. Child labour during or prior to education is an abysmal misnomer and an obvious disorder which should be condemned by all.

"Ultimately, all youth have the right to be protected from violence, exploitation and abuse. Yet, millions of children worldwide from all socio-economic backgrounds, across all ages, religions and cultures suffer violence, exploitation and abuse every day."

The AYDEC Country representative also urged all African youth to commemorate the significance and essence of the Africa Youth Day in their day-to-day activities, with all sense of responsibility.

Salaam also maintained that to correct the woes of corruption across sectors of the country, the youth "must rise and raise their voices against the odds".

He, however, implored youth not to despair in spite of the predicaments and societal challenges they face, especially in the light of the economic hardship, socio-cultural menace and poor educational contents and facilities in most African countries today.

"We believe that our teeming youth should take this unique day beyond the celebration and commemoration. We need to empower our existence as the youngest continent by liberating the youth and preparing the closest future for sustainable development," Salaam said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigerian Army Defends Shooting Of Shi'ites With Trump's 'Firearm' Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Many Feared Dead As Policemen, Soldiers Open Fire On Shi'ites Again
Breaking News VIDEO: How Policemen, Soldiers Opened Fire On Defenceless Shi'ites
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Free Speech CSOs Give FG 72 Hours To Proscribe Islamic Movement Of Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Is Your Own Definition Of The System Of Government Nigeria Practices
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The Necessary State Of Emergency For Transforming The Intractable Conflict In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Disowns Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Two Global Banks Close Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics My Relationship With Atiku Not About 2019 –Tinubu
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections El-Rufai 'Deliberately' Picks A Woman — A Medical Doctor — As Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education WAEC Explains Why F9 Subjects Are Missing From Buhari's Certificate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Under Fire For Holding Strategy Session With '400-Man Campaign Team' In Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘He's Not Qualified To Run The Economy — Ezekwesili Punctures Atiku’s ‘So-Called' Business Acumen
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage: FG Speaks Ahead Of Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Speaks On APC Crisis, Lambasts Amosun, Okorocha
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Defends Shooting Of Shi'ites With Trump's 'Firearm' Video
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Refusal To Pay N975M Was The Beginning Of My Problem With Health Ministry, Says NHIS Boss
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad