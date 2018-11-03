APC Under Last-Minute Pressure To Replace Bindow As Adamawa Gov Candidate

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to drop Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow, Governor of Adamawa State, as governorship candidate due to the allegation that he forged academic documents.

SaharaReporters learnt on Friday that Mahmood Modi, President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law, was exploring last minute opportunities before deadline for the substitution of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Bindow is being accused of forging virtually all his academic qualifications as submitted to the party and obtained by SaharaReporters.

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice B.O. Quadri, had earlier okayed accelerated hearing in a certificate forgery case filed against the Governor.

The case was filed by a group, Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade Network, which joined the West African Examination Council (WAEC), INEC, APC and the Nigeria Police as defendants.

Ruling on the application for a motion ex parte brought before him on October 22, Justice Quadri had granted the prayers of the plaintiff for accelerated hearing, as well as leave to serve originating summons on Bindow and WAEC at their respective addresses in Adamawa and Lagos.

Therefore, Modi has, through his counsel, petitioned the national hierarchy of the party, seeking the replacement of Bindow as the party's flag bearer in Adamawa State.

"The National Executive Committee must intervene and substitute our Client for the serving Governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow as APC Governorship candidate for Adamawa State, unless it wishes to gift Adamawa State (a solidly APC state) to the opposition,” said the petition, which SaharaReporters obtained.

“APC cannot permit Governor Bindow, a serial academic forger and habitual criminal perjurer, to represent it as its governorship candidate for Adamawa State.

"Particulars of forgery of WAEC Certificate No: SG 488238A of June 1983 with Candidate Examination No: 20623/055 from the official records of WAEC, belongs to one Mr. Dalyop Pam Dong Rim of Government Secondary School Miango, Plateau State, as shown on examination number 20623055 attached as Annexures 7 and 8.

"The Certificate and Diploma of City Collage of Higher Education (London) tendered are also demonstrably forged. Attached as Annexures 9 is the Google map picture of the address of the fake school, which is actually a pastry shop at 67 Seven Sisters Road, London.

"The publicity resulting to discovery of this monumental fraud and embarrassment led Governor Bindow to attempt to withdraw the said above certificates and in their stead presenting to INEC as evidence of educational qualification, not a certificate but a mere Testimonial, a violation of section 177 (d) of the Constitution.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Bindow has compounded, not solved his criminality. He is still unqualified to contest for the position of Governor under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”

When contacted, Macauley Hunohashi, Special Assistant to Governor Bindow on Media and Publicity, reacted by describing the allegation as "not only frivolous, but baseless and lacking in merit”.

"It should be discountenanced by discerning minds, by people who know what they are doing,” he said.

"Additionally, we see it as a desperate move by some disgruntled elements within the polity who want to drag the good name of the Governor into the mud so that they can tarnish his reputation and his hard earned integrity.”