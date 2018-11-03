Fayose Still Dissatisfied Despite Public Presentation Of Buhari's Certificate

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, has described the controversy surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari's West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate as a "national embarrassment.

The President was presented with an 'Attestation of Result' by a WAEC official on Friday, November 2, 2018.

The presentation of the document to the President has generated much reaction from Nigerians, especially as the President had claimed in an affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that his academic credentials were with the Nigerian Army.

However, Fayose took to Twitter on Saturday to express his displeasure with the controversy surrounding the president's academic certificate.

He made his position known via a tweet that read: "If it was this easy to get WAEC to issue the "Attestation/Confirmation Certificate, why waiting this long? Why contesting four times without a single certificate? So when will the military produce the credentials that he claimed are with them? Many questions begging for answers.

"My consolation is that (provided they will allow votes to count) Nigerians will have the opportunity of ending this national embarrassment in 4 months time. I have never seen a nation that has been so embarrassed by a mere question of 'Mr President, where are your credentials?'"