New Minimum Wage: We Are Not Aware Of Any Court Judgment, Strike Inevitable – NLC

"The meeting is the final preparation for a full engagement with the government on the new National Minimum Wage and we have taken our decision to go on the strike.

by DAILYPOST Nov 03, 2018

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has insisted it will embark on a nationwide strike over the non-implementation of N30, 000 as the new national minimum wage, despite the National Industrial Court’s ruling in Abuja which has ordered that the action be suspended.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

DAILY POST reports that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on a nationwide strike on Nov 6.

Wabba, reacting said the Labour-union was not aware of any court ruling and have not been served any notice.

“We have just concluded our joint organ meetings of the Central Working Committees of the Labour Centres of the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) here in Lagos.

“The meeting is the final preparation for a full engagement with the government on the new National Minimum Wage and we have taken our decision to go on the strike.

“Our decision is to go ahead with the nationwide strike unless the government does the needful,” he said.

Also, Mr Musa Lawal, TUC General Secretary, also told NAN that the centre was not aware of any court ruling concerning the planned strike by organised labour.

“We are not aware because we have not been served any court order; we have taken our decision and we are going to stand by that,” he added.

The nationwide strike by organised labour is scheduled to commence on Nov. 6 over the new national minimum wage for workers in the country.

