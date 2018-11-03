Police Reveal Name Of FRCN Staff Member Who Jumped Into Lagos Lagoon

Oladejo was said to have pretended as if he wanted to urinate after disembarking from a commercial bus, and immediately dived into the lagoon

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2018

A staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) who jumped into the lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge on Friday has been identified.

ACP Abayomi Shogunle, the Head of Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), announced that the victim was identified by his family as Sheriff Oladejo, and is a staff member of Radio Nigeria.

Oladejo was said to have pretended as though he wanted to urinate after disembarking from a commercial bus, and immediately dived into the lagoon. See Also News FRCN Journalist Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Meanwhile, Shogunle advised motorists not to stop if a passenger requests so while on the Third Mainland Bridge, as it could be an attempt at suicide. He also urged road users not to allow anyone alight on the bridge.

He stated this in a tweet that read: "The man who jumped into the lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos yesterday morning identified by family as Sheriff Oladejo, staff of Radio Nigeria. Driver, don’t stop if a passenger requests you stop on TMB. If in a vehicle, don’t ever allow anyone alight on TMB."

