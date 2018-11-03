WAEC Explains Why F9 Subjects Are Missing From Buhari's Certificate

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has responded to the disparity between the statement of result issued to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and the attestation of result presented to the president on Friday, November 2, 2018.

SaharaReporters had observed that the list of subjects in the 2018 attestation were less than those contained in the 2015 statement of result. See Also Education SPOTTED: Two Subjects Missing From Buhari's 'New' Certificate

However, the examination body has revealed that it no longer adds F9 results to attestation of results or certificates. Although WAEC did not exactly state what year this took effect.

The clarification was contained in a tweet on Friday night that read: "Subjects that a candidate had F9s in are no longer captured in certificates or Attestation of Results."