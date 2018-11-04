Amnesty International: FG Must Hold Security Forces Accountable For Killing Of Shi'ites

Amnesty International has tasked the Federal Government to hold security forces accountable for the killing of Shiites during their annual 'Arbaeen Symbolic Trek'.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had declared that 46 of its members were killed after policemen and officers of the Nigerian Army opened fire on the protesters. See Also Human Rights 46 Shi'ia Members Buried, '1,000' Still Missing

Accoring to the Nigerian Army, the protesters had pelted the soldiers and policemen with stones and other dangerous items. The Army also alleged that the Shiites attempted to "cart away weapons and ammunition", which led to the shooting.

The action had led to a backlash of reactions and the Army had attempted to justify the shooting by sharing a video of Trump on its official Twitter handle, where the US President said if US soldiers are attacked with stones, they would consider such stones as "rifles".

In a statement made available to SaharaReporters, Amnesty International had condemned the Army's attempt to justify the killings, noting that shooting at the protesters was a violation of their human rights.

Osai Ojigho, Executive Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “Basic human rights are not subject to whims of the world’s leaders. Rather than engaging in a preposterous competition over who does a better job of violating human rights, the Nigerian government must hold its security forces accountable for the horrific killing of at least 45 peaceful protestors."

Executive Director of Amnesty International USA, Margaret Huang said: “Donald Trump’s latest statements continue a pattern threatening, encouraging and justifying human rights abuses. No president should be embracing the horrific use of excessive force. The president’s outrageous threats against people fleeing violence and seeking a better life only compound their already precarious situation and exacerbate what he should be recognizing as a human rights crisis.

“Both the US and the Nigerian governments must abide by international human rights law and standards. International law is clear that security forces policing demonstrations must not use unnecessary or excessive force against protesters unless they pose an imminent threat of death or serious injury, and only if there is no lesser way to avert such threat. They must never use firearms as a tactical tool for the management of demonstrations: they may only be used for the purpose of saving another life.”

In a statement responding to Trump’s remarks, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo said: “We reject these vicious policies. People seeking protection deserve our compassion, not our contempt. Threatening desperate people with excessive force is horrifying and unlawful. The U.S. government must abide by international law and welcome people seeking safety into the country while their asylum claims are being reviewed.”

An investigation conducted by Amnesty International has shown that the horrific use of excessive force by soldiers and police led to the killing of at least 45 supporters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) over two days, as the Shi’a Muslim group held a peaceful religious procession around Abuja.