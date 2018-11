The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence the display of the national register of voters at polling units across the country on Tuesday.

The exercise will take place from November 6, 2018 till November 12, 2018.

The commission will also hear claims and objections regarding the list at registration area level during the one-week period.

According to INEC, this is in "accordance with sections 19 and 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended)".