Oshiomhole Goofed, I Remain APC Candidate –Okorocha’s In-law

Immediate past Chief of Staff to the Imo state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Uche Nwosu has dismissed the decision of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomole to substitute his name with that of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the party, describing it as a violation of subsisting Court Order.

Nwosu who described the utterances and action of the National Chairman as a major blunder in leadership maintained that he remains the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Imo state, irrespective of Oshiomole’s announcement that he has forwarded Uzodinma’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s candidate.

Nwosu stressed that his candidacy is secured and cannot be truncated by the National Chairman or any other person, vowing that he will not abandon the mandate given to him by party members as governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

He expressed disappointment over Oshiomole’s action, adding that his statements and antics no longer inspire hope in young people who had looked up to him.

His words: “My mandate is still intact, I still remain the candidate of the APC, I am very much shocked with the National Chairman who is speaking from both sides of his mouth. At his age I had thought he would have been upright.

“I am shocked that a man who has attained that age and who we should looked up to as our role model has been swallowed up in the vortex of power and relevance. Any how you look at it, Oshiomhole goofed. This is failure in leadership and this failure is historic.”

Nwosu however dismissed insinuations that he is defecting from the APC to pursue his ambition in another party, noting that he cannot abandon his mandate for any other party.

He said: “I will not leave APC, I still remain the authentic candidate of that party, I still have a valid Court Order restraining the party from submitting any other name and also restraining INEC from accepting any other name other than my name and the matter is in Court, so if they go anywhere and get another Court Order without knowing that there is a subsisting Court Order that must have been done in error, so the fact remains that I am the candidate of APC, it is just for a while and I will take up my mandate, I am not contemplating leaving the mandate I already have for another party”.

Nwosu clarified further that, “the insinuation by the National Chairman that my ambition suffered setback because of the ambition of Governor Rochas Okorocha is not true, my name is Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and not Rochas Okorocha, I am from Nkwerre Local Government Area, while Okorocha is from Ideato South LGA and our ambitions do not cross.

“You must also know that Oshiomole’s son is a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, who he nominated and he is the Chairman of the party and he is saying that Okorocha’s Senatorial ambition scuttled my governorship bid. He is a man that is supposed to speak rightly and not deceive the people on air. I saw him on National Television talking from both sides of his mouth, it is a pity that APC could have such a man as its National Chairman, I condemn his action and it is not acceptable”.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the National Chairman of the party to order, stressing that his actions, especially as it borders on the party’s primaries, may affect the fortunes of the party in 2019.