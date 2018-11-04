Police Parade 19 Suspects Over Murder Of Retired Major General Alkali

Nineteen persons have been paraded by the Police as suspects arrested in connection with the death of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd).

Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Command, paraded the suspects on Sunday in Jos.

The officer had been declared missing and after a search by security operatives, on October 31, his body was found in an abandoned well at Gushwet in Shen community of Jos South.

According to NAN, the 19 suspects paraded included the 13 earlier handed over to the Police Command by the Nigerian Army, while the remaining six were among the eight the Police declared wanted in connection with the crime.

Two of the eight suspects declared wanted are still at large.

“On October 17, the military handed over 13 suspects to us in connection with the disappearance and death of Major General Idris Alkali (rtd). After a painstaking interrogation on October 21 we also declared eight suspects wanted. Six out of the eight reported themselves to the police, but two are at large.

“So, the 19 suspects paraded today consist of the 13 handed over to us, and the six that reported themselves to us,” Tyopev said.

Noting that the suspects were found to have strong links with the crime after interrogation, he added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Efforts are also being intensified to ensure the two remaining suspects are arrested.