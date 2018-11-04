Rape Victim: Eulogies, Grief, As Ochanya’s Remains Laid To Rest

“Her death did not only bring pains to Benue State but also threw the entire country into mourning.”

by THE GUARDIAN NG Nov 04, 2018

Sympathisers at the weekend thronged to Ogene-Amejo community in Okpokwu Local Council of Benue State to attend the funeral of 13-year-old Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje, who was allegedly raped to death by her aunt’s husband, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Comfort Ladi-Ajene, who represented the state governor, Samuel Ortom, described Ochanya’s demise as “very painful and touching.”

Ortom, at the funeral, authorised that the alleged rapist, Andrew Ogbuja, be suspended from the Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo.

He also reiterated his earlier directive to the Ministry of Justice to take over the case and ensure that the “matter is pursued to its logical conclusion” even as he appealed to women to expose such men in their homes.

In his sermon, Catholic priest in charge of St. Theresa Catholic Church Ogene- Amejo, Rev. Father Emmanuel Odindi Abah, said, the late Ochanya has opened intellectual doors for her community because she left home in search of quality and sound education before she became a victim of the heinous act.

