BREAKING: Labour Calls Off Nationwide Strike At The Eleventh Hour

"The tripartite negotiating committee, as rightly put by the chairperson, has, this period, concluded its assignment; agreements have been reached, and also documents have been signed," Wabba said. "The report will be submitted to Mr. President tomorrow by 4:15pm. Therefore, organised labour, we want to use this medium to thank all the tripartite partners for their understanding, and importantly for concluding this important national assignment."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

The organised labour has called off its industrial action originally scheduled to begin at 12am on Tuesday in the final lap of its agitation for the raising of the national minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

Ayuba Wabba, National Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), made the announcement in Abuja very late on Monday night — minutes before the industrial action was to kick off — after the second leg of the marathon meeting of the tripartite committee constituted by the Federal Government to decide a new national minimum wage.

"The tripartite negotiating committee, as rightly put by the chairperson, has, this period, concluded its assignment; agreements have been reached, and also documents have been signed," Wabba said.

"The report will be submitted to Mr. President tomorrow by 4:15pm. Therefore, organised labour, we want to use this medium to thank all the tripartite partners for their understanding, and importantly for concluding this important national assignment. 

“And having reached this position, and also the fact that the assignment has been concluded, the organised labour also decided that the proposed strike action is hereby suspended.”

Ama Pepple, Chairman of the committee, added: “I am happy to report to you that we have concluded our assignment and we will submit our report to the President by 4.15pm on Tuesday.

“We will reveal the figure at the presentation.”

Neither party disclosed to the media exactly what agreement had been reached.

