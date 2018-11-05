'Consider The Challenges I Inherited' — Buhari Begs NLC To Shelve Nationwide Strike

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to put off the nationwide industrial action planned to commence on Tuesday.

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, the President made the appeal at the Presidential Villa on Monday while receiving members of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (RCAN).

He said Buhari implored the labour union to consider his efforts in putting the economy right, as well as the huge infrastructural deficit in the country, which his administration is struggling to overcome.

“President Buhari also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress to consider what this government inherited and the more it is doing with fewer resources in putting the economy right,” the statement read.

”There is no part of the country I haven’t been to, having attempted to be President four times. I know the condition of our roads. The rails were literally killed, there was no power despite the admittance of some previous leadership that they spent $16bn on the sector.

”Today, we are getting our priorities right and we believe that of the three fundamental issues we campaigned on — security, the economy and fighting corruption, we have remained very relevant and Nigerians believe we have achieved something. “I will do my best to see that where there are possibilities of making a quick improvement on infrastructure, we will do it."

SaharaReporters, New York

