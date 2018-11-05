Dickson Reinstates Bayelsa Workers Who Lost PDP Tickets

Bayelsa State civil servants and appointees who resigned to contest the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost have been reabsorbed into the state workforce.

This followed a directive by Governor Seriake Dickson, that all civil servants who resigned to contest the same primaries back to their former positions.

In a statement released in Yenagoa, capital of the state, on Sunday, Fidelis Soriwei, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, quoted the Governor as giving the order during a meeting with all the unsuccessful aspirants of PDP in the just concluded primaries in the state.

The Governor said the civil servants who were reinstated would commence receiving salaries from the date of resumption in line with the civil service reforms introduced by his administration.

He described the aspirants of the PDP as the most loyal and dedicated members of the party “for their commendable position even after failing to pick the party’s ticket for their respective positions”.

“You did not go to other parties not because you couldn’t,” he said.

“I know that the candidates from the other parties cannot match you but you have stayed back. In fact, you are the most loyal members of this party that I know. Loyalty must be tested and proven.

“I appreciate, sincerely, your sacrifices and loyalty. No human event can be perfect, if you are steadfast and you stay in a party, what comes around goes around. There is nobody here that has not held party ticket or government appointment before. So your attitude is commendable.”