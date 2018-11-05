Ezekwesili holds 'Candid Conversation' With IBB In Minna

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), has confirmed meeting with Ibrahim Babandgida, former Military President, on Sunday.

Ezekwesili met with Babangida at his home in Minna, Niger State, after speaking delivering a lecture on Human Capital Development to students of El Amin International School, Minna.

“I had a very candid conversation with former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida in Minna after my speech on Human Capital Development at El Amin School yesterday. I made it clear that Nigeria must be taken out of the clutches of the Old Order. This is our mission."

Ezekwesili was silent on whether she sought or got the endorsement of IBB, whose residence has become a Mecca of sorts to presidential aspirants ahead of the 2019 general election.

SaharaReporters, New York

