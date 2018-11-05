Industrial Court Rejects Second Attempt To Prevent Nationwide Workers’ Strike

Delivering the ruling, Justice Kado Sanusi had granted an ex-parte motion restraining the NLC, ULC and TUC from proceeding with the industrial action until the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney general of the Federation (AGF). However, on Monday, Justice Kado said it would be unnecessary to grant another order stopping labour from embarking on the planned strike, having granted one on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday rejected a request for a fresh order stopping the organised labour from embarking on its planned indefinite nationwide strike, set to begin Tuesday.

On Friday, the NIC had restrained the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress from proceeding with strike.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Kado Sanusi had granted an ex-parte motion restraining the NLC, ULC and TUC from proceeding with the industrial action until the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney general of the Federation (AGF).

However, on Monday, Justice Kado said it would be unnecessary to grant another order stopping labour from embarking on the planned strike, having granted one on Friday.

He also refused to grant the prayer for an order to compel the government to immediately commence the process of adopting N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

FG filed the original suit after organised labour threatened to embark on strike if the national minimum wage is not raised from N18,000 to N30,000.

However, a civil society group, Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, filed a fresh ex-parte application seeking to stop labour from embarking on the strike and to also compel government to commence the process of paying the N30,000 minimum wage.

On both demands, the group lost, as Justice Kado said an order of interim injunction could only be granted if there was an urgency, and if there was the need to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and the defendants could not be served.

He concluded since the court granted an order stopping the strike, on Friday, there was no longer any form of urgency in the matter, meaning it was not necessary to compel the government to start the process of adopting the N30,000 as the new national minimum wage or to issue another order preventing labour from embarking on strike.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aviation Unions To Shut Down Airport Services From 12am On Tuesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labour Unions Playing Politics With Demand For N30,000 As Minumum Wage, Says Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We Haven't Taken Definite Stand On Proposed Labour Strike, Says NUPENG
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: First Part Of FG’s Meeting With Labour Ends In Stalemate
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
ACTIVISM JUST IN: Hospitals To Be Shut As Health Workers Vow To Join NLC In Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Accused Of Hiring Trump’s Lobbyist With ‘Stolen Public Funds’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Ezekwesili holds 'Candid Conversation' With IBB In Minna
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Presents Hamzat As Sanwo-Olu's Running Mate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Ekiti: Fayose Sacked As PDP Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Nigerians To Pay More As FG Withdraws From Shouldering Service Charge On TSA Deposits
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion WASC: PDP Finally Confirms Saintliness On Buhari’s Integrity By Ede-Anya George
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 2019: I Won’t Surrender My Mandate, Adebutu Declares
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragedy! Wife Kills Self, Hubby, 3 Kids In Makurdi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aviation Unions To Shut Down Airport Services From 12am On Tuesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad