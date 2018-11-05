JUST IN: Hospitals To Be Shut As Health Workers Vow To Join NLC In Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Heath workers under the aegis of the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) on Monday vowed to join the looming strike by the organised labour, scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

Therefore, the union has directed its members to shut down operations in their various working places by midnight on Monday 5th November 2018 and proceed on an indefinite strike.

Biobelemoye Josiah, President of the union, said the government should be held responsible for any hardship that may occur as a result of the strike.

“You may recall our national Bbody, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the [rest of the] organised labour have called on all workers in Nigeria to gear up for an indefinite nationwide strike, which will commence minight today," he said.

"This is as a result of the Government’s failure to implement the constitutional requirement of the upward review of the national minimum wage which is long overdue."

He explained that the tripartite agreement that arrived at the N30,000.00 minimum wage increment has been jettisoned by the Government, and it does appear there is no will on the part of the government to review and implement the legitimate demands of the Nigerian workers.

“We call on all our members nationwide to remain resolute and be committed to the effective and orderly implementation of the nation-wide strike commencing tomorrow except the government has a change of heart before then," Josiah added.

“The government should be held responsible for the economic and socio hardship that might occur during the strike which abinitio should have been avoided if the right thing had been done. It’s very obvious that the N18,000.00 National Minimum wage is no longer feasible and it is a trivialisation of a living wage.

“Therefore, we call on the government to increase the minimum wage to N30,000 which is a compromise figure agreed by the government and labour and we also call on the Nigerian workers to stand firm and be resolute in the struggle until success is achieve."