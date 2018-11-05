Kashamu Begs Court To Stop FG From Extraditing Him To The US

A Federal high court sitting in Lagos South-West Nigeria has adjourned till November 15, 2018, the suit filed by Buruju Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East senatorial District, to forestall a fresh move by the Federal Government Nigeria to extradite him to the United States of America for drug-related charges.

Joined as defendants in the suit are the Inspector General of Police, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, the Director of state Security Service DSS, the National Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

When the matter was mentioned on Mondday, Barrister O. O. Odubela-Nasir, the counsel representing Kasamu, told the court that the matter was adjourned till Monday for hearing and all the respondents had been served with proof of service in the court's record; consequently, the presiding judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, directed her to move her application.

Thereafter, she told the court that the application, dated May 31 2018 but filed on June 14, was supported by a 33-paragraph affidavit with three exhibits.

However, the counsel representing the DG, Department of State Service (DSS), Mr A O Bajela, imformed the court that he had not been served with the further affidavit filed by the counsel to the applicant.

Consequently, Justice Aneke adjourned for further hearing for the applicant to regularise her position.

Kashamu urged the court to restrain the respondents and their agents from arresting or detaining him in any manner whatsoever interfering with the applicants's right to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

However, in a counter affidavit sworn to by NDLEA litigation officer, Kareem Olayinka, the deponent averred that Buruji Kasamu had never been exonerated of any complicity in any crime by any court either in Nigeria, United States of America or United Kingdom, so his talk of exonerationis false.