Lagos-Kano Train Service Returns One Month After The Washing Away Of Rail Lines

The Lagos-Kago train is set to resume service on Friday after a one-month suspension.

The plan to resume service was disclosed to journalists on Monday by Niyi Ali, Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

The Lagos-Kano was suspended following torrential downpour that washed away rail lines across the country.

SaharaReporters gathered that states on the rail lines such as Oyo, Kwara, Niger, Sokoto, among others were affected by the disastrous rainfall.

It was learnt that the decision to resume the operations was reached today by the NRC management.

“Normal services will resume on the line this Friday”, Ali said.