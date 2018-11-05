Nearly 300,000 PVCs Unclaimed In Adamawa

Ķashim Gaidam, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, attributed the situation to "lack of proper voter education and enlightenment", and appealed to those yet to pick up their PVCs to come for them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

A total of 288,043 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) may have been abandoned by their owners in Adamawa State, Ķashim Gaidam, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, said on Monday. 

At a Press briefing in Yola, capital of the state, Gaidam said INEC was disturbed by the large number of the unclaimed PVCs.

He attributed the situation to "lack of proper voter education and enlightenment", and appealed to those yet to pick up their PVCs to come for them.

"We have a total of 288,043 uncollected Permanent Voter Cards, out of which 164,409 cards are for 2017 and 2018 registrations,” Gaidam said.

He noted that currently, there are 425,252 authentic registered voters in the state.
In 2015, Jibrilla Bindow polled 362,329 to win the governorship election, the highest number of votes recorded by the winner of a governorship contest in the history of the state state.

