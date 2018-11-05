Shettima Swears In 21 Commissioners Seven Months Before End Of His Tenure

Kashim Shettima, Governor of Borno state, has sworn in 21 newly appointed commissioners to serve as members of the State Executive Council.

This comes seven months before the end of the governorship tenure of Shettima, who was first sworn in as Governor in 2011 and will quit the post on May 29, 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Monday and was administered by the acting Chief Judge of Borno State, Justice Fadawu Umoru.

The event was held amidst tight security, and attended by an unprecedented crowd, including supporters from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Governor had dissolved the former cabinet a week before the election of APC candidates to allow some of the aspirants, who were commissioners, participate in the elections.

Of the 21 commissioners, most of them served in the former cabinet and were re-appointed. They are Kaka Shehu Lawan, Adamu Lawan Zaufanjinba, Mustapha Fanarambe and Babagana Tijjani.

Speaking at the occasion, Shettima enjoined the appointees to work assiduously in the course of discharge of their duties.

He said: "I urge all of you to be up and doing to ensure our great ruling APC sweeps all elective positions across the state. I also enjoin you to work assiduously to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed as soon as possible for the benefit of our people.

“Your appointments are based on merit and in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 192 of the Constitution as amended.

“Considering your expected tremendous contributions to the general development of the state, you should therefore work hard and be dedicated to duty, so that government can benefit from your expertise to uplift the living standard of the citizenry."

The Governor restated the determination of his administration to focusing on the welfare of civil servants and improve the living conditions of the people.

He also appealed for support and understanding regarding security challenges in the state, and expressed optimism that peace would be restored.