UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’

Doctor Okeoghene Edigba, a senior registrar in the Department of Surgery, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has died.
According to Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UBTH Chapter, Edigba collapsed and died after performing four surgeries back to back.
Announcing the tragedy on Twitter, Imagbenikaro wrote: "We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive."
"We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive."— Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro (@etinmagbe) November 5, 2018
ARD.UBTH President
04.11.2018