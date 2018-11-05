UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’

Doctor Okeoghene Edigba, a senior registrar in the Department of Surgery, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has died.

According to Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UBTH Chapter, Edigba collapsed and died after performing four surgeries back to back.

‏Announcing the tragedy on Twitter, Imagbenikaro wrote: "We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive."