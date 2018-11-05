UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’

According to Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UBTH Chapter, Edigba collapsed and died after performing four surgeries back to back.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

File photo

Doctor Okeoghene Edigba, a senior registrar in the Department of Surgery, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has died.

According to Dr Etin-osa Imagbenikaro, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UBTH Chapter, Edigba collapsed and died after performing four surgeries back to back.

‏Announcing the tragedy on Twitter, Imagbenikaro wrote: "We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Understanding Nigerians' Interest In Trump's Plan To Withdraw Citizenship To Children Born To Non-Americans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flights To Liberia, Sierra Leone Are Suspended Over The Ebola Virus
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Ebola? Close The Borders… Now!!!
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion EBOLA: How Global Institutions Fail Third World Nations By Dr. Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Health Worker Who Treated Thomas Duncan Diagnosed With Ebola In Texas
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola Mini-Lab Rapid Testing Trials To Begin In Guinea
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Accused Of Hiring Trump’s Lobbyist With ‘Stolen Public Funds’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections Ezekwesili holds 'Candid Conversation' With IBB In Minna
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Lagos APC Presents Hamzat As Sanwo-Olu's Running Mate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ekiti: Fayose Sacked As PDP Leader
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Nigerians To Pay More As FG Withdraws From Shouldering Service Charge On TSA Deposits
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion WASC: PDP Finally Confirms Saintliness On Buhari’s Integrity By Ede-Anya George
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 2019: I Won’t Surrender My Mandate, Adebutu Declares
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Tragedy! Wife Kills Self, Hubby, 3 Kids In Makurdi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Industrial Court Rejects Second Attempt To Prevent Nationwide Workers’ Strike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aviation Unions To Shut Down Airport Services From 12am On Tuesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad