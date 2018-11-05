We Haven't Taken Definite Stand On Proposed Labour Strike, Says NUPENG

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2018

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said it has not taken a definite stand on the proposed industrial action by labour unions across the country.

According to NUPENG, they are aware that consultations are ongoing to resolve issues relating to the new minimum wage.

A statement signed by Comrade Adamu Song, General Secretary of NUPENG on Sunday, urged members of the union to "remain calm and wait for formal directive from the national secretariat".

The union also urged the general public to "avoid unnecesary panic and confusion".

The statement read: "Contrary to the misguided publication by some print media, the leadership of NUPENG wishes to inform the general public that it has not taken any definite stand on the proposed nationwide industrial action.

"We are mindful of the fact that consultations are still ongoing at different levels to resolve all issues at stake.

"We urge the general public to avoid unnecesary panic and confusion.

"We also urge all our members to remain calm and wait for formal directive from the national secretariat of our great union."

SaharaReporters, New York

