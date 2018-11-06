FG Feeds Pupils With Six Million Eggs, 594 Cows Weekly

“We need to slaughter 594 cows every week for the pupils and 83 metric tonnes of fish is consumed weekly in just 26 states and more states are coming on board," Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on the National Social Welfare Programme, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2018

Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to the President on the National Social Welfare Programme, has said the Federal Government feeds pupils with six million eggs, 594 cows on a weekly basis on the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

She also noted that the programme has captured nine million children in 26 states.

According to NAN, Uwais disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, when she received a delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on a study tour of Nigeria to learn from the social intervention programmes in the country.

She said: "Presently, each child eats at least an egg in a day, adding up to 6.8million eggs being consumed weekly by children under the programme in just 26 states. So, the poultry farmers are now doing so much to provide eggs for the schools because every meal is a balanced diet and every child must have at least one egg.

“We need to slaughter 594 cows every week for the pupils and 83 metric tonnes of fish is consumed weekly in just 26 states and more states are coming on board.

“Farmers are growing and requesting for rice meals now because they are saying I was growing 20 bags but because of the programme, I now provide more so I need a rice meal.’’

Uwais said farmers were now requesting government support on mechanised farming.

Adesanmi Abimbola, Programme Manager; National Home Grown School Feeding Programme said 95,000 cooks had been employed so far, adding that mechanism had been put in place for the maintenance of quality standard.

John Mugabushaka, Chief of Staff, Ministry of Social Affairs, DRC and head of the delegation said they were sent by the DRC government on an experience sharing tour.

“We have been sent by our Ministry of Social Affairs through the DRC government with the purpose of learning how Nigeria runs its social programme," he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education WAEC Explains Why F9 Subjects Are Missing From Buhari's Certificate
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: WAEC 'Presents' Certificate To Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Expose Them Now, Before They Explode The University By Afolabi Alawode
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Education 14-Year-Old Gloria Ajala Emerges One-Day Lagos Governor
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News Senators, Stakeholders Endorse Federal Polytechnic For Daura
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: First Part Of FG’s Meeting With Labour Ends In Stalemate
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion WASC: PDP Finally Confirms Saintliness On Buhari’s Integrity By Ede-Anya George
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Industrial Court Rejects Second Attempt To Prevent Nationwide Workers’ Strike
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Soldiers Took To Their Heels When Boko Haram Attacked Dalori IDP Camp
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'Consider The Challenges I Inherited' — Buhari Begs NLC To Shelve Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kashamu Begs Court To Stop FG From Extraditing Him To The US
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Sowore Dismisses Facebook Economists, Unveils Salary Calculator On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Consul-General: $1.3bn American Businesses In Nigeria under Threat
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad