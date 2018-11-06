Gana Seeks Donald Duke’s Nullification As SDP candidate

They argued that the process that produced the party’s flag bearer violated the SDP constitution.

by The Nation Nov 06, 2018

Former Information Minister Prof. Jerry Gana has approached the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, seeking Donald Duke’s nullification  as Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) presidential candidate.

They argued that the process that produced the party’s flag bearer violated the SDP constitution.

Duke,  a former Cross River Governor, polled 812 votes to defeat his closed rival, Prof. Gana, who polled 611 votes at the party’s national convention held at Old Parade Ground, Abuja, on October 7.

The matter, which was slated for mentioning yesterday, was stalled due to the indisposition of the judge, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, owing to ill health.

However, the claimant, Prof. Gana, who was present in court yesterday, was represented in the proceeding by Pius Akubo (SAN), J.A. Abraham (SAN), Joshua Musa (SAN) and Innocent Daagba, among others.

The first to fifth defendants were represented by Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). No counsel announced appearance for the sixth defendant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akubo informed the court that the counsel had conferred and agreed that a short adjournment be granted to allow the judge recover fully and to enable the claimant counsel respond to the processes served on him by the defendant’s counsel last Friday.

The parties agreed to come back on November 13 for hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
The Nation

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'Consider The Challenges I Inherited' — Buhari Begs NLC To Shelve Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Sowore Dismisses Facebook Economists, Unveils Salary Calculator On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Accused Of Hiring Trump’s Lobbyist With ‘Stolen Public Funds’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Blackmailing Me Over Imo Catholics –Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: First Part Of FG’s Meeting With Labour Ends In Stalemate
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion WASC: PDP Finally Confirms Saintliness On Buhari’s Integrity By Ede-Anya George
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Industrial Court Rejects Second Attempt To Prevent Nationwide Workers’ Strike
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Soldiers Took To Their Heels When Boko Haram Attacked Dalori IDP Camp
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'Consider The Challenges I Inherited' — Buhari Begs NLC To Shelve Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kashamu Begs Court To Stop FG From Extraditing Him To The US
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Sowore Dismisses Facebook Economists, Unveils Salary Calculator On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Consul-General: $1.3bn American Businesses In Nigeria under Threat
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad