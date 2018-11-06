Okorocha Loses Again As Court Nullifies Suspension Of 5 Imo Lawmakers

Justice Goody Anunihu of Owerri High Court 2 yesterday quashed the indefinite suspension slammed on five Imo lawmakers by the leadership of the state House of Assembly last June.

by The Sun Nov 06, 2018

Justice Anunihu, who is the administrative judge of the state High Court, also, awarded a cost of N8 million against the state Assembly.

Five members of the Imo State House of Assembly, perceived to be loyal to the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, were suspended, indefinitely, in what the Speaker, Acho Ihim, had alleged to be “unparliamentary conduct” unbecoming of legislators.

 

The affected lawmakers were Chiji Collins, Isiala Mbano state constituency, Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, Mbaitoli (deputy Governor’s LGA), Uche Oguwuike, Ikeduru state constituency (deputy governor’s in-law) and Ikenna Nzeruo, representing Oru east state constituency.

They were members of the coalition alliance, who had refused to join in the impeachment plot against the deputy governor and the alleged N50 million oath taking and endorsement of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, as his successor in 2019.

In his judgement, the presiding judge described the purported suspension of the lawmakers as an act of impunity of the highest order by the leadership of the state Assembly.

Justice Anunihu also restrained the leadership of the Assembly, its agents, privies, servants from interfering, stopping, impeding in a manner, whatsoever, in the rights of the lawmakers as members of Imo State House Assembly.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
The Sun

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'Consider The Challenges I Inherited' — Buhari Begs NLC To Shelve Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Sowore Dismisses Facebook Economists, Unveils Salary Calculator On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Accused Of Hiring Trump’s Lobbyist With ‘Stolen Public Funds’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Blackmailing Me Over Imo Catholics –Okorocha
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH UBTH Doctor 'Slumps, Dies' After Performing Four Surgeries ‘Back To Back’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS FG Meets With Labour In Last-Minute Scramble To Avert Strike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: First Part Of FG’s Meeting With Labour Ends In Stalemate
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion WASC: PDP Finally Confirms Saintliness On Buhari’s Integrity By Ede-Anya George
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Industrial Court Rejects Second Attempt To Prevent Nationwide Workers’ Strike
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: Soldiers Took To Their Heels When Boko Haram Attacked Dalori IDP Camp
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS 'Consider The Challenges I Inherited' — Buhari Begs NLC To Shelve Nationwide Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections ‘He Doesn’t Even Control Alimosho’ — Tinubu’s Influence ‘Grossly Overestimated’, Says Ezekwesili
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kashamu Begs Court To Stop FG From Extraditing Him To The US
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Sowore Dismisses Facebook Economists, Unveils Salary Calculator On Minimum Wage
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News Consul-General: $1.3bn American Businesses In Nigeria under Threat
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad