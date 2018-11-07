1,036,442 Voters Registered In Bayelsa

Cyril Omorege, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Bayelsa State, has announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 1,036,442 voters.

He hinted this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Tuesday, which had participants drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, the Police, Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Civil Society Organisations, traditional leaders, the media, among others.

Represented by the INEC administrative secretary in the state, Lebari Nduh, the REC noted that Bayelsa has a total of 1,804 units located in various communities in the state.

He said the voters register would be displayed from November 6 to November 12, and voters were welcome to making complaints relating to their names on the list, especially on double appearance of names or wrong spelling, mixing up gender of voter’s status, missing names, removal of names of dead people, among others.

On the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), the commission has decentralised the distribution at the ward levels.

He said: “Out of the 103,871 we registered in May 2018, we have distributed 48,998 PVCs and 55,873 are still uncollected.”

The REC called for the collaboration of all stakeholders in the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State to achieve free, fair and credible 2019 elections.