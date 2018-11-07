ARRESTED: Seven Of The 13 Gunmen Who ‘Abducted’ Health Practitioner For 15 Days

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2018

The Adamawa State Police Command on Wednesday paraded five kidnap suspects in Yola, the state capital.

Five of The suspects were nabbed in a village called Balma, in Song Local Government Area of the state. They are being held in connection to the kidnap of a health practitioner whose name was given as Thakma Dabala.

Narrating his ordeal to SaharaReporters, the victim, Dabala said: "I regained my freedom after 15 days when by brother paid a ransom of N350,000.

"About 15 of them stormed my apartment in the night, shooting sporadically. Thereafter, they whisked me away to a mountain through cattle routes.

Othman Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police and Public Relations Officer of the command, told reporters that the kidnappers, numbering 13, "demanded the sum of N2 million, although only the sum of N350,000 was eventually paid as ransom".

Abuakar listed five of the suspects as Mohammed Ali Iliyasu, Abdulkarim Ababa, Alh. Haruna Usman, Isa Wada and Danfulani Layaru.

The Police further disclosed that two other suspects, Lamini Tukur and one Marazu, were yet to be apprehended.

Meanwhile, Prof. Allan Mamman Kadams of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola, who was kidnapped two weeks ago, has been released after allegedly paying a N3 million ransom.

SaharaReporters, New York

