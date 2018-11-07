Boko Haram 'Kills' Some Soldiers, 'Injures' An Officer In Raid On Borno Town

"They killed some soldiers while others, including an officer, sustained gunshot wounds. It was a brutal attack; they came solely for our troops, not civilian," said the source.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 07, 2018

Many were killed and items looted when suspected Boko Haram members attacked the ancient town of Kukawa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday, a security source has told SaharaReporters.

The attack, primary targeted at the military, was said to have resulted in the death of some soldiers and an officer.

The insurgents stormed the remote town at about 5:30pm, shooting sporadically and killing an undisclosed number of soldiers and injuring an officer.

The security source said the insurgents looted foodstuffs, emptied hospital store and carted away caches of ammunition.

"They killed some soldiers while others, including an officer, sustained gunshot wounds. It was a brutal attack; they came solely for our troops, not civilian," said the source. 

"One armoured tank was burnt down and a hospital set ablaze. The terrorists told the residents not to panick; they even walked freely on streets and exchange pleasantries with some residents."

When contacted, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen. Texas Chukwu, denied knowledge of the attack but promised to contact his men in Maiduguri.

