BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Four Catholic Priests In Delta

Four Catholic Reverend Fathers have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen around Umutu/Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The priests were en route to Ekpoma, Edo State, from Warri, Delta State, in a convoy on Tuesday when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen and whisked away.

The priests were travelling in a convoy of four vehicles, but the assailants could only overrun two of the cars, ordering the four priests out.

Muhammad Mustafa, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, confirmed the abduction but said the kidnappers were not herdsmen as first suspected.