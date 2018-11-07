BREAKING: Senate In Rowdy Session Over 'Politicisation' Of Buhari's Social Intervention Programme

“The funds have been used for political reasons,” Olujimi said. “I have one such forms where your BVN number, PVC number, gender and account details must be written. I urge that an Ad-hoc Committee be set up to look into this issue.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2018

There was a rowdy session at the Senate on Wednesday when Abiodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti South at the National Assembly, accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of politicising its social intervention programme.

Citing Orders 42 & 52, Olujimi, who is also the Senate Minorty Leader, brought “an urgent matter of the politicization of the Social Intervention Fund” before the Senate, saying beneficiaries were being asked to provide their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) number.

“The funds have been used for political reasons,” she said. “I have one such forms where your BVN number, PVC number, gender and account details must be written. I urge that an Ad-hoc Committee be set up to look into this issue.”

Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan stood up to counter Olujimi’s claims, but he was resisted by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers, who, led by Dino Melaye, the Kogi West senator, raised their voices.

The rowdiness lasted several minutes, with Lawan unable to speak until the situation mellowed.

Eventually, the Senate resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter.

It also mandated committee to investigate the implementation of Goodluck Jonathan’s Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) as well.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Boroffice's Opponent, Abayomi, To Quit APC As Akeredolu Seeks To Spite Buhari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Kaduna Traders Reject el-Rufai's Offer To Rebuild Their Burnt Shops
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Four House Of Reps Members Dump APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Minimum Wage Should Be Nothing Less Than N100,000/Month, Says Sowore's TIB Movement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: US Institute Of Peace Denies Predicting Victory For Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections CONFIRMED: Why Buhari’s South-West Campaign Office In Ibadan Was ‘Shut Down’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Boroffice's Opponent, Abayomi, To Quit APC As Akeredolu Seeks To Spite Buhari, Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Okorocha Drags IGP Idris, EFCC To Court, Demands N1bn
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Kaduna Traders Reject el-Rufai's Offer To Rebuild Their Burnt Shops
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Four House Of Reps Members Dump APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion USIP prediction On 2019 And Shehu Sani's Reactions By Isaac Atuluku
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper President Insists On $1.04b Malabu Oil Suspects Trial​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Minimum Wage Should Be Nothing Less Than N100,000/Month, Says Sowore's TIB Movement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: US Institute Of Peace Denies Predicting Victory For Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Court Denies El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail, Orders Them To Remain In DSS Custody
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections CONFIRMED: Why Buhari’s South-West Campaign Office In Ibadan Was ‘Shut Down’
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News Cambridge: Why We Can’t Authenticate Buhari’s Result
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We Can’t Meet ASUU’s Demands Now — FG​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad