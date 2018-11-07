Court Denies El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail, Orders Them To Remain In DSS Custody

A Kaduna State High Court has declined to grant bail to the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife.

In his ruling on the bail application filed by counsel to El-zakzaky and his wife, Justice Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge, said two accused had not provided sufficient medical evidence to warrant getting a bail.

Therefore, he ordered them to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) throughout the duration of their trial.

