Court Denies El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail, Orders Them To Remain In DSS Custody

In his ruling on the bail application filed by counsel to El-zakzaky and his wife, Justice Gideon Kurada, the presiding judge, said two accused had not provided sufficient medical evidence to warrant getting a bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2018

A Kaduna State High Court has declined to grant bail to the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, and his wife.

Therefore, he ordered them to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) throughout the duration of their trial.

SaharaReporters, New York

