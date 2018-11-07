Group Asks ICC To Probe Obasanjo, Danjuma Over Odi, Zaki Biam Massacres

A Civil Society Organization, the Good Governance Advocacy Project, has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, prosecute and convict former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and erstwhile Minister of Defence TY Danjuma, for alleged involvement in war crimes and other offences against humanity that took place at various times between 1999 and 2007.

The group noted that Obasanjo and Danjuma were involved in crimes against humanity in Odi, Bayelsa State, and Zaki Biam, Benue State.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, Danelson Momoh, the National President of the group, recalled that it was Dajuma’s regime as Defence Minister under Obasanjo that troops massacred innocent citizens of Zaki Biam community.

Momoh said that both Obasanjo and Danjuma needs to hand over themselves to ICC for a probe over the massacre of innocent citizens in the communities.

"Instead of being elder statesmen as would be expected of them in their twilight, they have resorted to heating up the polity and making demands of the current dispensation that they were never able to fulfil in their own times.

“Of note among these yesteryears' men is former military chief, retired General Theophilus Yakubu (TY) Danjuma who of late has become synonymous with being an inciter of adherents of Christianity in the country to go to war with their neighbours under the guise of ethno-religious killings.

"He had in the past called on people to take up arms against their neighbours for which he was roundly censored by all well-meaning Nigerians. This does not however seem to have deterred him as he is back to lying bald-facedly.

“TY Danjuma purportedly issued a statement entitled 'Choose your own Fulani with care', in which he alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is out to massacre the entire north central and southern parts of the so that he can repopulate the same areas with Fulani from other West African countries. While this irresponsible statement is condemnable in the strongest terms, the seeming saving grace is that Danjuma has eaten his words and distance himself from the dangerous utterance.

"We, however, want to place on record that it was not enough for him to distance himself from the offensive statement for several reasons. One, if he had not been in the business of making divisive utterances, mischief makers would not replicate his style of incitement to attempt doing damage to the country. He has, by the tradition he has created, made Nigeria into a land where ethnic hatred is now being treated as common place.

"We categorically state this because historically, it was Dajuma’s regime as Defence Minister under the then President Olusegun Obasanjo that troops were massacre innocent citizens of Zaki Biam community in Benue state.

"Much as the history of what happened in Zak Ibiam is being rewritten to obscure the actual drivers of that pogrom, TY Danjuma knows that the genocide that took place there was never about national security but was about protecting narrow interests that were not intended for the benefit of the larger population.

"He and Obasanjo remain the architect of the genocide in Zak Ibiam, which was not their only crime because they also jointly masterminded the scorched earth pogrom at Odi. These actions were the foundation that sowed the seeds of discord amongst the various ethnic groups in Nigeria."