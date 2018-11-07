Okorocha Drags IGP Idris, EFCC To Court, Demands N1bn

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has instituted a legal action against the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the “ransacking” of his house in Jos, Plateau State with court warrant.

The governor, who filed his case before justice Musa Kurya of the Jos Federal High Court, said the act was a breach of his fundamental human right.

The governor is demanding N1.25 billion as general damages for the action.

Joined in the suit are Plateau Commissioner of Police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

During yesterday’s proceeding, Okorocha, through his counsel, Markus Saleh (SAN), informed the court that the respondents had on May 3, invaded his residence in Jos.

He claimed that they held his family members and staff hostage during their search.

Against this backdrop, Okorocha urged the court to declare the action as “illegal, null and void” because they had no authorisation from court to search his residence.

He also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction against the respondents from further searching his houses across the country.

The governor sought for an order declaring that only the Imo House of Assembly had the constitutional rights and power to supervise, monitor, legislate, appropriate and demand accounting of public funds of the state from him.

He prayed the court to order the respondents to pay him N1 billion as general damages and N25 million as cost of instituting the case.

After listening to his submission, Justice Kurya adjourned the matter to January 24.