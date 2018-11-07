Sanwo-Olu Receives 'Another Spiritual Reassurance' From Lagos CAN Chairman

Sanwo-Olu was the beneficiary of a spiritual session with the Lagos CAN Chairman, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2018

 

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has received "reassurance" from the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on his political ambition.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the encounter with the Lagos CAN chairman was "spiritually soothing".

He disclosed the visit via a tweet that read: "Another reassurance from the Lagos State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Apostle Alexander Bamgbola this morning. It was spiritually soothing.

"With God and the good people of the State on our side, Lagos will surely climb to a higher pedestal."

 

SaharaReporters, New York

