Bayelsa Community Accuses Shell Of Frustrating Survey Process

Foruebi Akene, the principal surveyor contracted by community to carry out data on impacted areas, alleged that the Shell country director, on six occasions, halted the process of survey measures on joint investigation on the real damage caused by the spillage, and was trying to avoid paying compensation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

The Aghoro community in Ekeremor local council area of Bayelsa State, where massive spill occurred on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Trans Ramos pipeline in May 2018, has raised the alarm that the oil company is making efforts to tinker with the process of investigating.

Foruebi Akene, the principal surveyor contracted by community to carry out data on impacted areas, alleged that the Shell country director, on six occasions, halted the process of survey measures on joint investigation on the real damage caused by the spillage, and was trying to avoid paying compensation.

He said: “They are now even frustrating the efforts of the regulating agencies in the country, which implies that they are above the law of the land (Nigeria) in which they operate. We have just been informed that SPDC has declined to go for the joint post impact survey and assessment scheduled for November 7, 2018, coordinated by National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on the instruction of their Country Director, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, who is incidentally a Nigerian and from the Niger Delta also. This is the sixth time the SPDC have done this at the last hour.

“Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the unending oppression against the host communities, the continued perpetration of environmental injustice and human rights abuse against the people of the host communities has reached an alarming rate with particular reference to the crude oil spillage that occurred around the Aghoro section of the Trans Ramos Pipeline."

The spill occurred on May 17, 2018 and nothing has been done till date. The spill has posed grave damage to soil and aquatic life in the community.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Protesters Seal Off NDDC Office With Charms Over 'Multibillion-Naira' Abandoned projects
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Ibori’s Daughter, Other Delta State Assembly Members Quarrelling Over DESOPADEC Contract
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Minister of Defence, CDS To Visit Scenes Of Pipelines Vandalization In Delta
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM SPDC Declares Force Majeure On Forcados Offtake Programme
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Oil Kachikwu Promises Fuel Scarcity Will End By April 7, Explains How He Will End It
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Military Niger Delta Avengers Attack: Shell Bans External Movement Of Niger Delta Staff Following Attack On Chevron
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Ekweremadu Threatens To Release Video Of 'Assassination Attempt' On His Life
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Caught On Video Getting Drunk
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG Renames Black Maria, Approves N1.5bn For New Vans
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Buhari, Atiku Clash Over N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo APC Begs Olusola Oke Not To Leave
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: US Institute Of Peace Denies Predicting Victory For Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate In Rowdy Session Over 'Politicisation' Of Buhari's Social Intervention Programme
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Okorocha Drags IGP Idris, EFCC To Court, Demands N1bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We’re Unaware Of Oshiomhole’s Grilling By DSS, Says APC​
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME ARRESTED: Seven Of The 13 Gunmen Who ‘Abducted’ Health Practitioner For 15 Days
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Court Denies El-Zakzaky, Wife Bail, Orders Them To Remain In DSS Custody
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad