Despite Ban By NBC, Falz’s ‘This Is Nigeria’ Crosses 15million Views On YouTube

‘This Is Nigeria’, the controversial music video by Folarin Falana, better known as ‘Falz The Bad Guy’, has crossed 15million YouTube views within six months of release.

This is despite the ban by the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) just three months into his release.

NBC announced the ban of the song in August, a letter by Igomu Onoja, one of its zonal directors, branding a part of the song “vulgar” and declaring the entire work “unfit for radio”. See Also Entertainment ‘It’s A Hate Video’ — MURIC Gives Falz Seven Days To Withdraw ‘This Is Nigeria’

But it appears the ban has done very little to halt the popularity of the song among the people, as it had exactly 15,141,548 views as of the time of filing in this report on Thursday evening.

Earlier, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had given Falz a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw the “hate video”.

“This video has the potential of causing religious crisis of unprecedented dimension. It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire,” it had said. “We therefore demand its withdrawal and an apology to Nigerian Muslims within seven days or the authors and their agents will face legal action if they fail to comply.” See Also Entertainment 'We're Changing Tactics' — MURIC Backs Out Of Threat To Sue Falz Over 'This Is Nigeria'

Falz stood his ground, vowing not to pull down the video.

Surprisingly, at the expiration of the ultimatum, MURIC rescinded its decision to head to court, Ishaq Akintola, its Director, saying the action was “not a U-turn but a sudden change in tactics”.