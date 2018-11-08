Don't Force Me To Talk, Olusola Oke Fires Back At Ondo APC

"We assume the writer of the said press statement lacks information as regards the issue he dabbles into and, as such, [we] admit his innocence in good faith.Much as we wouldn't want to join issues with the party or any of its agents, we also warn that none of the agents or the representatives of the party should force Chief Oke and his supporters to speak out."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

Olusola Oke, an aggrieved stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has warned the ruling party not to allow him open the can of worms that could further cause acrimony within the party.

Oke spoke through a terse statement issued by on Thursday by his media aide, Rotimi Ogunleye.

In the statement obtained by Sahara Reporters, Oke said he would like to maintain his silence till such a time when the issues he raised are fully addressed by the party. See Also News 2019 Election: We Regret Returning To APC – Olusola Oke, Supporters​ 0 Comments 6 Days Ago   

He urged the Ondo APC spokesman to steer clear of his complaints, noting that he is not in possession of the needed information to solve the grievances.

"We read in the news the statement authored by Mr. Alex Kalejaye on behalf of APC, Ondo State chapter, this morning that the party respects Chief Olusola Oke, SAN. 

"We assume the writer of the said press statement lacks information as regards the issue he dabbles into and, as such, [we] admit his innocence in good faith. 

"Much as we wouldn't want to join issues with the party or any of its agents, we also warn that none of the agents or the representatives of the party should force Chief Oke and his supporters to speak out. See Also Politics Ondo APC Begs Olusola Oke Not To Leave 0 Comments 21 Hours Ago

"Rather, Chief Oke believes the agents of the party should allow him and his supporters to maintain their deliberate silence on issues for now,”

Since returning to the APC in January 2018, Oke, who was the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in 2016, has complained of being rejected, marginalized and humiliated by leaders of the party. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS JUST IN: Atiku Approves N33,000 Minimum Wage For All 100,000 Staff On His Payroll
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate In Rowdy Session Over 'Politicisation' Of Buhari's Social Intervention Programme
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: US Institute Of Peace Denies Predicting Victory For Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Adjourns Plenary For APU Conference
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Minimum Wage Should Be Nothing Less Than N100,000/Month, Says Sowore's TIB Movement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

DailyTrust Newspaper FG Renames Black Maria, Approves N1.5bn For New Vans
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS JUST IN: Atiku Approves N33,000 Minimum Wage For All 100,000 Staff On His Payroll
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Buhari, Atiku Clash Over N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Refuses To Grant Nigerian Govt’s Request For Ekweremadu’s Arrest
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Fayemi Revokes Shop Allocations To Ekiti Traders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We’re Unaware Of Oshiomhole’s Grilling By DSS, Says APC​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Caught On Video Getting Drunk
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps Ask Buhari To Sack NEMA DG For ‘Embezzling Over N33billion’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate In Rowdy Session Over 'Politicisation' Of Buhari's Social Intervention Programme
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper 2019: Don’t Stop Politicians From Snatching Materials, NYSC Tells Corps Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Okorocha Drags IGP Idris, EFCC To Court, Demands N1bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad