Don't Force Me To Talk, Olusola Oke Fires Back At Ondo APC

Olusola Oke, an aggrieved stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has warned the ruling party not to allow him open the can of worms that could further cause acrimony within the party.

Oke spoke through a terse statement issued by on Thursday by his media aide, Rotimi Ogunleye.

In the statement obtained by Sahara Reporters, Oke said he would like to maintain his silence till such a time when the issues he raised are fully addressed by the party. See Also News 2019 Election: We Regret Returning To APC – Olusola Oke, Supporters​

He urged the Ondo APC spokesman to steer clear of his complaints, noting that he is not in possession of the needed information to solve the grievances.

"We read in the news the statement authored by Mr. Alex Kalejaye on behalf of APC, Ondo State chapter, this morning that the party respects Chief Olusola Oke, SAN.

"We assume the writer of the said press statement lacks information as regards the issue he dabbles into and, as such, [we] admit his innocence in good faith.

"Much as we wouldn't want to join issues with the party or any of its agents, we also warn that none of the agents or the representatives of the party should force Chief Oke and his supporters to speak out. See Also Politics Ondo APC Begs Olusola Oke Not To Leave

"Rather, Chief Oke believes the agents of the party should allow him and his supporters to maintain their deliberate silence on issues for now,”

Since returning to the APC in January 2018, Oke, who was the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in 2016, has complained of being rejected, marginalized and humiliated by leaders of the party.