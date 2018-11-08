Fayemi Revokes Shop Allocations To Ekiti Traders

“A structural evaluation of the complex shows that some considerable construction works are required to fix the inherent structural defects which have made the buildings unsafe for use. As this process would take some time, the governor has, therefore, directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately. The governor also directed that all subscribers with proofs of payment for shops in the market should be refunded," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State, has ordered the immediate cancellation of the allocation of more than 800 shops at the multi-billion naira new Oja Oba Market in Ado Ekiti.

The governor also ordered that those who had paid be refunded, as long as they showed proof of payment.

This was disclosed in a statement by Olayinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, issued on Thursday.

NAN reported that the market, adjacent to the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo, was reconstructed after the demolition of the old market that was razed by fire about three years ago.

Construction works at the new market — the largest in the state — had reached about 80 per cent completion at the expiration of the tenure of former Governor Ayodele Fayose ended last month. In August 2018, Fayose had commenced distribution of the shops to those who had expressed interest.

However, according to the statement by the new administration, the cancellation was made after Fayemi inspected the facilities of the market earlier during the week.

The statement read: “It has been discovered that the market complex is not ready for use. A structural evaluation of the complex shows that some considerable construction works are required to fix the inherent structural defects which have made the buildings unsafe for use.

“As this process would take some time, the governor has, therefore, directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately. The governor also directed that all subscribers with proofs of payment for shops in the market should be refunded.

“The ministries of works and commerce have consequently been ordered to work out a seamless arrangement for the market’s completion and allocation."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News Consul-General: $1.3bn American Businesses In Nigeria under Threat
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Two Global Banks Close Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Business Standard & Poor’s Downgrades Ghana’s Credit Rating, Doubts IMF Loan Impact
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Court Grants SERAP's Wish To Make Fashola Explain How N900bn Was Spent On Power Sector
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Economy N- Power Program: Federal Government To Commence Payment Of N30,000 To 200,000 Graduates
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

DailyTrust Newspaper FG Renames Black Maria, Approves N1.5bn For New Vans
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS JUST IN: Atiku Approves N33,000 Minimum Wage For All 100,000 Staff On His Payroll
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Buhari, Atiku Clash Over N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Refuses To Grant Nigerian Govt’s Request For Ekweremadu’s Arrest
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We’re Unaware Of Oshiomhole’s Grilling By DSS, Says APC​
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Caught On Video Getting Drunk
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Don't Force Me To Talk, Olusola Oke Fires Back At Ondo APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps Ask Buhari To Sack NEMA DG For ‘Embezzling Over N33billion’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate In Rowdy Session Over 'Politicisation' Of Buhari's Social Intervention Programme
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper 2019: Don’t Stop Politicians From Snatching Materials, NYSC Tells Corps Members
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Okorocha Drags IGP Idris, EFCC To Court, Demands N1bn
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad