Fayemi Revokes Shop Allocations To Ekiti Traders

Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State, has ordered the immediate cancellation of the allocation of more than 800 shops at the multi-billion naira new Oja Oba Market in Ado Ekiti.

The governor also ordered that those who had paid be refunded, as long as they showed proof of payment.

This was disclosed in a statement by Olayinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, issued on Thursday.

NAN reported that the market, adjacent to the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo, was reconstructed after the demolition of the old market that was razed by fire about three years ago.

Construction works at the new market — the largest in the state — had reached about 80 per cent completion at the expiration of the tenure of former Governor Ayodele Fayose ended last month. In August 2018, Fayose had commenced distribution of the shops to those who had expressed interest.

However, according to the statement by the new administration, the cancellation was made after Fayemi inspected the facilities of the market earlier during the week.

The statement read: “It has been discovered that the market complex is not ready for use. A structural evaluation of the complex shows that some considerable construction works are required to fix the inherent structural defects which have made the buildings unsafe for use.

“As this process would take some time, the governor has, therefore, directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately. The governor also directed that all subscribers with proofs of payment for shops in the market should be refunded.

“The ministries of works and commerce have consequently been ordered to work out a seamless arrangement for the market’s completion and allocation."