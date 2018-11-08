Ogidigben Residents Lament Abandonment Of S.M.A.R.T. Road Project

Residents of Ogidigben community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have urged Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, to complete the abandoned 2.193km reinforced concrete at Obitobon-Elolo-Ajakrougbo-Urubo road.

The contract was awarded in April 2017, and has since been abandoned.

Although the government had initiated the project in line with its S.M.A.R.T. agenda, the people of Ogidigben have lamented the condition of the project.

They appealed to the government to re-mobilise the contactor, METSAN Services Limited, to resume work on the road project urgently.

A visit to the community showed that members of the community were already cut off from the rest of the state, as the only connecting road has been rendered impassable due to the abandoned construction works on the road.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the residents said: "We have not benefited anything from the present administration. Are we no longer part of this state?”

The community has also threatened to to take "drastic steps in the 2019 polls if efforts are not made by the government of the day to effect the completion of the road".