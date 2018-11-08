Ogidigben Residents Lament Abandonment Of S.M.A.R.T. Road Project

Although the government had initiated the project in line with its S.M.A.R.T. agenda, the people of Ogidigben have lamented the condition of the project.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

Residents of Ogidigben community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State have urged Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, to complete the abandoned 2.193km reinforced concrete at Obitobon-Elolo-Ajakrougbo-Urubo road.

The contract was awarded in April 2017, and has since been abandoned. 

Although the government had initiated the project in line with its S.M.A.R.T. agenda, the people of Ogidigben have lamented the condition of the project.

They appealed to the government to re-mobilise the contactor, METSAN Services Limited, to resume work on the road project urgently.

A visit to the community showed that members of the community were already cut off from the rest of the state, as the only connecting road has been rendered impassable due to the abandoned construction works on the road. 

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the residents said: "We have not benefited anything from the present administration. Are we no longer part of this state?”

The community has also threatened to to take "drastic steps in the 2019 polls if efforts are not made by the government of the day to effect the completion of the road".

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Investigation: How Nigerian Officials Stole Billions Meant For Flood Disaster Victims
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Buhari Reiterates Nigeria's Commitment To Addressing Climate Change At Morocco Conference
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Shell Raises Alarm Over Occupation Of Belema Flow Station
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Only 57% Of Nigerians Have Access To Potable Water - Minister
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Environment Okowa Awarded A N736m Road Project As 'Kola' To His Crony. The Result Is A Substandard Construction
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Environment Flood Sacks Delta Coastal Communities As River Niger Overflows Banks
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS JUST IN: Atiku Approves N33,000 Minimum Wage For All 100,000 Staff On His Payroll
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News Court Refuses To Grant Nigerian Govt’s Request For Ekweremadu’s Arrest
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
DailyTrust Newspaper FG Renames Black Maria, Approves N1.5bn For New Vans
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps Ask Buhari To Sack NEMA DG For ‘Embezzling Over N33billion’
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections If Buhari Wins In 2019, Nigerians Will Be Running To Neighboiring Countries To Feed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Buhari, Atiku Clash Over N30,000 Minimum Wage
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Officer Caught On Video Getting Drunk
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Don't Force Me To Talk, Olusola Oke Fires Back At Ondo APC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Business Fayemi Revokes Shop Allocations To Ekiti Traders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We’re Unaware Of Oshiomhole’s Grilling By DSS, Says APC​
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Atiku Needs Crash Course On Economy, Says Oduduwa Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad