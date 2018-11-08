Oyo College Workers Choose 70% Salary Payment Against Downsizing

Staff unions in Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED), Oyo, have agreed to receiving 70 percent of their salaries, instead of downsizing the work force.

The decision was part of agreements reached by the unions, which was contained in a communique read by Teslim Adediran, the Registrar and Council Secretary.

According to NAN, the communique was the result of a meeting of the governing council and staff unions of the college at the institution, and was attended by Dr Bisi Akin-Alabi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education; acting Chairman on the Council, Mr Kayode Omotoso and the Provost, Dr Rasak Adefabi.

Others were representatives of College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education in Nigeria (SSUCOEN) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The academic and non-academic staff of the institution had embarked on industrial action since June 28 over non-payment of their salary arrears. The governing council is said to have decided to clear the arrears in installments.

According to the communique, the unions agreed to settle for payment of 70 per cent salary rather than opting for downsizing of staff to guarantee full monthly salary.

The unions agreed with the council that the 70 per cent salary should be subjected to review by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Management Committee (RMAMC) as the situation improved. It was agreed the RMAMC must meet quarterly to review the situation.

An apology letter written by COEASU was accepted by the council, and the meeting agreed that the letter should be re-written to reflect the pledge of COEASU that all stakeholders would guarantee peace.

Akin-Alabi appreciated the council, staff unions and students for their cooperation, just as he restated the government’s commitment to ensure total transformation of education sector.

He said: “I am sure you all know the efforts of Governor Abiola Ajimobi in transforming the education of the state. These efforts have culminated in the successes recorded so far in the sector.

“This state prides itself as the intellectual capital of Nigeria. The restoration and sustenance of this glory is what the governor has been working on since inception.

”He achieved a lot on this and has not relented. I assure you that all measures would be evolved to transform the state to human capital hub, where human capital will be exported."

The communique was signed by representatives of the state government, governing council, the provost, COEASU Chairman, Mr Segun Oyewunmi, SSUCOEN Chairman, Mr O.S. Adeniji and NASU Chairman, Mr Fatai Adebayo.