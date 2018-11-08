Senate Adjourns Plenary For APU Conference

The adjournment was to enable the lawmakers participate in the 73rd African Parliamentary Union (APU) conference.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2018

The Senate has adjourned its plenary session till Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

At the session on Thursday, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu led principal officers into the chambers, after which the prayers were taken and the day's proceedings began at 11:02am.

Senator Bukar Ibrahim moved for the approval of votes and the Wednesday proceedings, and was seconded by Senator Suleiman Nazif.

The plenary session for Thursday lasted less than 30 minutes and the plenary was adjourned.

The APU conference is being held at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) secretariat in Abuja.

SaharaReporters, New York

