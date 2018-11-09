'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone

A statement issued by the Bayelsa Police Command read: "On 8 November, 2018, at about 2030 hours, unknown suspected cultists at Amarata, Yenagoa, shot one Seiyefa Fred 'f' 16 years, while trying to dispossess her of her mobile phone. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2018



Seiyefa Fred, a 100 level student of the Niger Delta University, Ammassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

She was said to have been shot dead by suspected cultists during an attempt to snatch her mobile phone.

Another woman heading for Zarama market was robbed and stabbed to death at Biogbolo in Bayelsa on Friday morning.

It was gathered that Miss Seiyesa Fred, who is in her teens, was shot dead at Amarata area of Yenagoa.

According to an eyewitnesses, "The incident happened at about 8pm beside Zenith Bank in Amarata area. The suspected street cultists, who were on the prowl, shot her and ran away with her phone leaving her dead on the ground.

"Resident of the area came out and rushed her to the hospital, but she was eventually passed on. She is currently at the mortuary."

When contacted on the development, the authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command, confirmed the incident.

A statement issued by its spokesperson, DSP AsImin Butswat, read: "On 8 November, 2018, at about 2030 hours, unknown suspected cultists at Amarata, Yenagoa, shot one Seiyefa Fred 'f' 16years, while trying to dispossess her of her mobile phone. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

"The Police have swung into action and are working on a promising lead on the identity of the suspects and efforts have been intensified to arrest them.

"The Command has embarked on community engagement meetings with relevant youth bodies in a bid to stem the tide of cult-related activities. Members of the public should continue to assist the Police with useful information to combat crime in Bayelsa State."

SaharaReporters, New York

