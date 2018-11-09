Peter Obi Is A Tribal Bigot, Says el-Rufai

"Peter Obi is a tribal bigot," el-Rufai wrote. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that 'El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State!'"

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2018

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, has described the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a "tribal bigot".

The Governor stated this on Friday via a post on Twitter.

Although, he did not expressly state what provoked the statement, he also accused the former Governor of Anambra State of being behind his detention by the Department of State Service (DSS) in 2014.

He said he eventually sued the DSS and was awarded N4 million in damages.

El-Rufai expressed his grievance via a tweet that read: "Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that 'El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State'! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages."

