Abducted Ondo ADC Chairman, Senatorial Candidate Regain Freedom

Olujide Ipinsagba

Bisi Ogbungbemi, Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State, who was kidnapped on Wednesday by gunmen has been freed.

Ogbungbemi was released alongside Jide Ipinsagba, the ADC Senatorial Candidate from Ondo North for the 2019 general election. Both men were abducted on the Oba Akoko/Owo road while returning to Akure after a political engagement.

Boye Oletuyise, Ipinsagba's driver, who was abducted alongside the two men, had been released late Wednesday evening. Oletuyise was freed with Princess Jumoke Abdulkareem, a chiefain of the ADC, who was also kidnapped.

Family sources told SaharaReporters that Ogungbemi and Ipinsagba were released on Friday evening.

One of them, who preferred not to be named, revealed that the victims parted with some money before they were freed.

"They were freed yesterday evening after the family rallied round to raise some funds. That is all I can tell you and I don't think their abduction had political undertones. They were just victims of armed robbery on that road.

"You know since they were driving a crested campaign bus, those boys (kidnappers) must have thought they were money-bag politicians and they abducted them," he said.

Femi Joseph, Police Spokesperson in Ondo State confirmed the release of the two men on Saturday morning.

He said: "Yes, they have been released. I am aware they were released yesterday (Friday), but don't have the details for now. I will get back to you as soon as I get details about their release by the abductors."