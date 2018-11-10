BREAKING: Residents Flee In Their Hundreds As Boko Haram Closes In On Maiduguri

There was pandemonium in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Saturday evening as Boko Haram attacked at least two villages in the state and attempted to gain entry into the state capital.

The attack occurred in Bale Shuwari and Jimine, two villages linking up with Giwa Barracks area some 12 kilometres from Maiduguri. During the attack, houses were set ablaze.

As the insurgents neared Maiduguri and the gunshots got heavier, residents were seen fleeing their homes in their hundreds.

The Military responded by deploying a helicopter to provide support for ground troops heading towards the scene.

SaharaReporters understands that the soldiers succeeded in temporarily repelling the insurgents, and that the gun battle is still ongoing.