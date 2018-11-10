Four Catholic Priests Kidnapped In Delta Freed

Four Catholic priests kidnapped in Delta State last week have been freed.

The priests were said to be returning from a function when they were abducted by gunmen and a N20 million ransom was demanded for their freedom.

A priest in Asaba, the Delta State capital, who preferred not to be named, told our correspondent that the kidnapped priests regained their freedom on Friday through the efforts of the Police.

He said: "Although a ransom was paid, we won't mention the amount. They initially demanded for N20 million ransom, but there was a negotiation."

The priest, however, gave the names of the freed priests as Victor Adigboluja of Ijebu Ode Diocese; Anthony Otegbola of Abeokuta Diocese; Joseph Ediae of Benin Archdiocese, and Emmanuel Obadjere of Warri Diocese.

"I can confirm to you that they have all been taken to the hospital for medical treatment and some persons connected to the unholy act have also been arrested by the Police," he said.

When contacted by SaharaReporters, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the release of the priests. He added that some persons have also been apprehended in connection to the crime.