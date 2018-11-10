Imo Guber: Okorocha Loses Out As INEC Lists Uzodinma As Apc’s Candidate

by SUN NEWSPAPER Nov 10, 2018

After initial confusion over the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday night pasted the name of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the right candidate for next year’s governorship election.

The name of Uzodinma was pasted at the INEC office along Port Harcourt road in Owerri, with Akaolisa Cyprain Okechukwu, as his running mate.

Saturday Sun observed that Uzodinma’s name was not listed until 07:52 p.m. when his name was eventually displayed as the 2019 standard bearer of APC in Imo State.

The development came after the electoral body had pasted governorship names of various political parties in Imo, excluding that of APC.

Saturday Sun learnt that immediately a court struck out the order by Governor Okorocha’s faction stopping the name of Uzodinma from being published as the candidate of the party, the judgement was taken to the National headquarters of INEC, and an order was given that the name of Hope should be pasted immediately.

The published candidates’ names and the parties they represent include: Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (Peoples Democratic Party); Mr. Okey Eze (Social Democratic Party); Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume (the All Progressives Grand Alliance); Brady Nwosu (Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA); Mr. Ibe Kenechukwu (Accord Party); Mr. Linus Okorie (Young Progressives Party); Chief Ike C. Ibe (Independent Democrats); Hon. Tony Nwulu (United Progressives Party); Mr. Ngozi Oleh (All Grassroots Alliance); Mr. Ukaegbu Joseph Ikechukwu (Labour Party) and Mr. Ejike Chukwu (African Democratic Party).

Among the list were five female governorship candidates namely: Mrs. Joy Emeziam (GPN), Ijeoma Onwubuariri (NDLP), Mercy Adaku Ibeh (DP), Onyeka Immaculata Umunnakwe (AAP) and Mrs. Nkemjika Ahumonye Ihemadu of the National Conscience Party.

