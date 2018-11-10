'Police Afraid Of Attack' As 'Herdsmen' Kill Seven Farmers In Kaduna

Seven people have been allegedly murdered by suspected herdsmen while working on their farms in Kaduna.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Jan Tsani, behind Kurgi Sabon Layi Kakangi ward in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a relative of one of the victims, who preferred not to be named, the attackers overpowered the victims while they were working on their farms and fled the scene immediately they sighted the security guards in the community (Yan Sakai) who chased them into a nearby bush.

The locals were said to have arrived the scene shortly after the incident, and they made frantic efforts to apprehend the attackers. The hoodlums eventually escaped through a forest in the area.

The source said the Police could not go to the area because of its volatile nature and activities of herdsmen and kidnappers, which had become rampant.

"The Police cannot go to the area because they are afraid of being attacked by the herdsmen. Even if you call them, they will not come, but we have local vigilantes in the village," one of the villagers, said.

He said the entire village had been thrown into mourning, adding that a similar incident happened a few weeks ago.

He also called on government to expedite action in restoring peace to the area.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has revealed plans to establish a base in Birnin Gwari forest, with a view to curtailing the incessant killing of innocent citizens in the state.