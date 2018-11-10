'Police Afraid Of Attack' As 'Herdsmen' Kill Seven Farmers In Kaduna

"The Police cannot go to the area because they are afraid of being attacked by the herdsmen. Even if you call them, they will not come, but we have local vigilantes in the village," one of the villagers, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2018

Seven people have been allegedly murdered by suspected herdsmen while working on their farms in Kaduna.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Jan Tsani, behind Kurgi Sabon Layi Kakangi ward in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a relative of one of the victims, who preferred not to be named, the attackers overpowered the victims while they were working on their farms and fled the scene immediately they sighted the security guards in the community (Yan Sakai) who chased them into a nearby bush.

The locals were said to have arrived the scene shortly after the incident, and they made frantic efforts to apprehend the attackers. The hoodlums eventually escaped through a forest in the area.

The source said the Police could not go to the area because of its volatile nature and activities of herdsmen and kidnappers, which had become rampant.

"The Police cannot go to the area because they are afraid of being attacked by the herdsmen. Even if you call them, they will not come, but we have local vigilantes in the village," one of the villagers, said.

He said the entire village had been thrown into mourning, adding that a similar incident happened a few weeks ago.

He also called on government to expedite action in restoring peace to the area.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has revealed plans to establish a base in Birnin Gwari forest, with a view to curtailing the incessant killing of innocent citizens in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Hoodlums Kill Policeman, Cart Away Rifles In Delta
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Catholic Priests Kidnapped In Delta Freed
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Abducted Ondo ADC Chairman, Senatorial Candidate Regain Freedom
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Peace Corps Boss Accused Of Receiving N18.7m 'Share' From N54m 'Job Scam'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Delta Residents Accuse Police, Contractor Of Intimidation, Unlawful Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Oshiomhole: Untold Story Of How Dss Held Him Hostage For Eight Hours
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics APC Crisis: Buhari, Osibanjo, Tinubu, Govs Meet Next Week To Determine Oshiomhole’s Fate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Guber: Okorocha Loses Out As INEC Lists Uzodinma As Apc’s Candidate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Peter Obi Is A Tribal Bigot, Says el-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Poisoned Beans Flood Markets, Consumer Council Alerts Nigerians
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In First Video Since July, Shekau Taunts ‘Those Who Said I Have Died’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections There Isn’t A Single Thinking Brain Left In PDP, Says el-Rufai
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Oshiomhole Lives To Run Away Another Day‎ By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Cultists' Gun Down 16-Year-Old Student For Refusing Attempt To Snatch Her Smartphone
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tonye Cole’s Convoy Kills Two, Injures Another In Rivers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Suffering From 'Masses Rejection Syndrome', Says Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad