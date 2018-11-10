There Isn’t A Single Thinking Brain Left In PDP, Says el-Rufai

Nasir el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, has said there isn't a "single thinking brain left in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated this in his response to the party's reaction on his statement regarding the party's vice-presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

On Friday, el-Rufai had specifically referred to Peter Obi as a "tribal bigot". See Also Politics Peter Obi Is A Tribal Bigot, Says el-Rufai

The governor's comment had generated varying reactions, and the PDP had responded to el-Rufai's expression with a press statement.

The statement read in part: "We therefore [advise] @elrufai to face the myriad of problems he has caused in Kaduna State for which the people have resolved to vote him out and stop his attempt to further foul the nation’s political space by making comments capable of stoking religious and ethnic division".

However, el-Rufai took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to the PDP.

The governor berated the PDP for its "cluelessness", and alluded to Peter Obi being "not fit to be VP of Nigeria".

His statement was contained in a series of tweets that read: "I never respond to cluelessness, compounded by bad English. There isn’t a single thinking brain left in PDP....sad, only Wendell Simlins and their sort......sigh! We will meet first on February 16, 2019 - my birthday by the way..... then March 2 in sha Allah - Goodbye.....- Nasir."

"Any person that doesn’t recognize the human right of every citizen to move freely, live and work in any part of Nigeria, but implies that though foreigners can observe elections in his state, other Nigerians may only do so in their states of origin is not fit to be VP of Nigeria!"